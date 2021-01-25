Longview to partner with Texas Homeless Network

LONGVIEW — This week, the City of Longview will conduct a Point-in-Time Homeless Count. According to the city the count is planned for this Thursday. Organizers say the initiative is a coordinated effort to measure homelessness across Texas, in association with the Texas Homeless Network and volunteers from the community. Trained volunteers will count and survey individuals in emergency shelters and transitional housing over a 24 hours period, based on standards by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. This count will provide a “snapshot” of the number of people experiencing homelessness as well as key characteristics of those individuals and families.