‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic reportedly looking to Joe Biden for pardon

Posted/updated on: January 25, 2021 at 8:16 am

Netflix(TEXAS) -- After failing to persuade former President Donald Trump to hand him a pardon, Tiger King star Joe Exotic is now turning to President Jo Biden for a chance at freedom.

The former Oklahoma zoo owner, currently serving a 22-year sentence in a Texas prison for a murder-for-hire plot against nemesis Carole Baskin, reportedly hopes his team can convince the new administration to come through with a pardon, according to emails obtained by TMZ.

Exotic is riding on Biden's record on criminal justice and prison reform, as well as a TV special on VP Kamala Harris, which has led him to believe she can "help clean up the corruption in the DOJ and other agencies," according to the emails.

Exotic also claims to have new evidence in his case that he hopes the Biden administration will consider.

Exotic, according to TMZ, believes he was "too gay" to ever receive a pardon from former President Trump in the first place. Biden, on the other hand, issued a sweeping executive order on his first day in office to protect LGBTQ+ people from being discriminated against.

As for his feelings about Trump, Exotic reportedly says his respect for the former president as a "straight-shooter and never backing down" changed after January 6, when he claims Trump hid out in the White House after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

