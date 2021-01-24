Tyler woman indicted after leaving infant in closet for three hours

SMITH COUNTY — Kelsey Paige Frazier, 26, of Tyler, was indicted by Smith County grand jury, after she left an infant abandoned and strapped in a baby bouncer for about three hours in October 2020. According to our news partner KETK, Frazier was charged with abandonment/endangering a child and causing imminent danger with bodily injury. Her bond was set at $150,000. According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, 11-month-old Addison was left in a garage apartment at the 11000 block of County Road 2249 on Oct 3. A friend of Frazier arrived at the residence and heard the dog barking inside of the apartment. When she went inside, she heard the infant crying. The woman found the baby in the baby bouncer and she messaged the parents on Facebook. The child was later reunited with her parents.