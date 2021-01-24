FBI: Texas man’s posts from Capitol riot lead to his arrest

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities have arrested a 22-year-old Texas man who investigators say posted videos on social media that showed him taking part in the U.S. Capitol riots earlier this month. According to The Dallas Morning News, Nolan Bernard Cooke, of Savoy, was arrested Thursday after authorities executed a search warrant at his home. An FBI agent says Cooke posted pictures and video of the insurrection to multiple social media accounts. Authorities say Cooke admitted pushing past police but he denied going inside the Capitol building. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who could comment on the charges he faces.