Couple finds body behind house under construction in Texas

KATY (AP) — A couple has found the body of a dead man while looking at a new house under construction in Texas. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says the body was discovered in a drainage ditch late Saturday afternoon behind the home in Katy. A spokesman says the body appears to have been in the ditch for several days. The man has not been identified. It’s unclear how he died. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. Investigators plan to look at footage from nearby security cameras in search of clues about how the man died.