One dead after single-vehicle crash in Tyler, driver of car still missing

TYLER — One person died after single-vehicle crash in Tyler Saturday morning. According to our news partner KETK, just before 1:00, police were called to the scene on West Queen after a car had veered off the street and crashed into a fence in the backyard of a residence. According to the person who called dispatchers, they saw two people run away from the vehicle. One person inside the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Additional information was not available. Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to call Tyler police, 903-531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.