Today is Saturday January 23, 2021

Program Schedules  Listen Live!
Advertisement

Larry King remembered by celebrities, politicians: ‘A newsman who interviewed the newsmakers’

Posted/updated on: January 23, 2021 at 3:03 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Rodin Eckeroth/Getty ImagesBy EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Tributes are pouring in for iconic TV host Larry King, who died Saturday morning at age 87.

Former President Bill Clinton tweeted, "I enjoyed my 20+ interviews with Larry King over the years. He had a great sense of humor and a genuine interest in people. He gave a direct line to the American people and worked hard to get the truth for them, with questions that were direct but fair. Farewell, my friend."

 

 



Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, tweeted, "I mourn the passing of Larry King whom I have known for nearly 40 years. He was a great interviewer - sensitivity, humorous and witty. And he actually let you talk! An all around mensch. Millions around the world shall miss him, including myself."

CNN founder Ted Turner said in a statement, "Larry was one of my closest and dearest friends and, in my opinion, the world’s greatest broadcast journalist of all time. If anyone asked me what are my greatest career achievements in life; one is the creation of CNN, and the other is hiring Larry King. Like so many who worked with and knew Larry, he was a consummate professional, an amazing mentor to many and a good friend to all. The world has lost a true legend."

CNN President Jeff Zucker said in a statement, "We mourn the passing of our colleague Larry King. The scrappy young man from Brooklyn had a history-making career spanning radio and television. His curiosity about the world propelled his award-winning career in broadcasting, but it was his generosity of spirit that drew the world to him."

"We are so proud of the 25 years he spent with CNN, where his newsmaker interviews truly put the network on the international stage," Zucker said. "From our CNN family to Larry’s, we send our thoughts and prayers, and a promise to carry on his curiosity for the world in our work."

Here are more tributes to King:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Larry King remembered by celebrities, politicians: ‘A newsman who interviewed the newsmakers’

Posted/updated on: January 23, 2021 at 3:03 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Rodin Eckeroth/Getty ImagesBy EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Tributes are pouring in for iconic TV host Larry King, who died Saturday morning at age 87.

Former President Bill Clinton tweeted, "I enjoyed my 20+ interviews with Larry King over the years. He had a great sense of humor and a genuine interest in people. He gave a direct line to the American people and worked hard to get the truth for them, with questions that were direct but fair. Farewell, my friend."

 

 



Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, tweeted, "I mourn the passing of Larry King whom I have known for nearly 40 years. He was a great interviewer - sensitivity, humorous and witty. And he actually let you talk! An all around mensch. Millions around the world shall miss him, including myself."

CNN founder Ted Turner said in a statement, "Larry was one of my closest and dearest friends and, in my opinion, the world’s greatest broadcast journalist of all time. If anyone asked me what are my greatest career achievements in life; one is the creation of CNN, and the other is hiring Larry King. Like so many who worked with and knew Larry, he was a consummate professional, an amazing mentor to many and a good friend to all. The world has lost a true legend."

CNN President Jeff Zucker said in a statement, "We mourn the passing of our colleague Larry King. The scrappy young man from Brooklyn had a history-making career spanning radio and television. His curiosity about the world propelled his award-winning career in broadcasting, but it was his generosity of spirit that drew the world to him."

"We are so proud of the 25 years he spent with CNN, where his newsmaker interviews truly put the network on the international stage," Zucker said. "From our CNN family to Larry’s, we send our thoughts and prayers, and a promise to carry on his curiosity for the world in our work."

Here are more tributes to King:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement