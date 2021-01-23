Tyler police investigate early morning shooting

TYLER–Tyler police officers were called to 50 Grand Club on North Grand following a report of multiple shots fired. Witnesses reportedly said one person was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. Officers located the vehicle and continued on to the hospital where the victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 903-531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.