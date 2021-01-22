Smith County cancels jury duty for Monday only

TYLER — Smith County has cancelled jury duty for Monday. Officials said Friday afternoon, Smith County residents scheduled to report for jury duty with their yellow cards, do not have to make the trip to the courthouse. However, if you have been summoned for duty on Tuesday or Wednesday, you must still report to the Smith County Courthouse. You can find out more information by clicking the link. https://www.smith-county.com/government/elected-officials/district-clerk/jury-duty-430.