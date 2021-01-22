Advertisement

John Krasinski, Dan Levy, Regina King are the first ‘SNL’ hosts of 2021

Krasinski directing "A Quiet Place Part II"/Paramount Pictures(NEW YORK) -- On the show's Twitter feed, Saturday Night Live just announced the hosts and musical guests for the first three shows of the 2021 season.

John Krasinski will host the January 30th installment, with Machine Gun Kelly as the musical guest; Schitt's Creek Emmy winner Dan Levy headlines the February 6 show, which features Phoebe Bridgers playing Studio 8H; and on February 13, Oscar and Emmy winner Regina King toplines the show, with Nathaniel Rateliff as the musical guest.

Krasinski's appearance is a do-over. He was in New York City and supposed to guest host last spring, before the release of his sequel A Quiet Place Part II, however the film's debut -- and indeed Saturday Night Live -- became early victims of the COVID-19 shutdowns.

On his Twitter, the Office star-turned director just noted, "Aaaaaand cue the pinching myself."

