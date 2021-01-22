Groundbreaking ceremony held for new NICU at UT Health

TYLER — A groundbreaking ceremony was held late Friday afternoon for the new neonatal intensive care unit at UT Health Tyler. Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, a private ceremony was held to initiate the construction of the new medical unit, that will be located on the 4th floor of the hospital. Developers say the new NICU, will include 9 state-of-the-art neonatal beds with UT Health investing $2.7 million for construction and equipment. With the addition, UT Health will be able to accept transfers of high-risk mothers and infants from regional hospitals previously sent to Dallas for a higher level of care. The NICU is expected to open in the fall of this year.