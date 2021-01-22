East Texas native Mahomes given the ‘all clear’Posted/updated on: January 22, 2021 at 3:57 pm
TYLER — With his status in doubt most of the week, after his removal against the Cleveland Browns, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes announced he is clear to play this weekend. According to our news partner KETK, the East Texas native said Friday afternoon, he has cleared concussion protocol and will play in Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills. Mahomes did not return to the game and backup quarterback Chad Henne, finished the game for KC.