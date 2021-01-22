NET Health to start second dose of inoculations next week

TYLER — The Texas Department of Health State Services website is reminding residents that vaccinations are still in the “limited supply phase.” While it is unclear when “additional supply” and “broad supply” stages will happen, George Roberts tells KTBB, progress continues. “With the second round, we have to reschedule. So, going back to our NETHealthCOVID19.org waiting list, we ask people when they get their first vaccination, we are now signing people up to get on a waiting list for their second dose. The NET Health CEO continued, “We are depending on the supply to do this, so we should be vaccinating people for their second round starting next week.” To be added to a waiting list for a vaccination, click the link. https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/vaccine-updates.