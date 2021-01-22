Texas sues Biden administration over halt to deportations

AUSTIN (AP) – Texas is asking a court to stop President Joe Biden from allowing a 100-day moratorium on deportations. The lawsuit filed Friday is one of the first against the new administration. The moratorium came after Biden revoked then-President Trump’s mandate that made anyone in the U.S. illegally a priority for deportation. Republican Ken Paxton, Texas’ attorney general, claims the federal government broke an agreement to first consult with Texas before making changes to immigration enforcement.