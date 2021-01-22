Caldwell Zoo helping endangered species

TYLER — An endangered chicken native to parts of Texas and Louisiana has found refuge at Caldwell Zoo in Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, the zoo is doing their part to help the Attwater Prairie Chickens “strut their stuff.” Brandon Melton, a wildlife biologist says,“We supplemental feed them with corn, green beans, and peas. That’s usually the mixture we use. That’s just a way to put a little weight on them; to get them acclimated to the wild prairie.” They can only be found in two places within our state: the national refuge and the Goliad private reserve. You can watch the complete segment by clicking the link. https://www.facebook.com/CaldwellZoo.