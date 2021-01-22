Advertisement

Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1 billion becoming second-largest ever

Posted/updated on: January 22, 2021 at 12:45 pm

By EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News



(NEW YORK) -- The Mega Millions jackpot has increased to $1 billion for Friday night's drawing.



If a lucky lottery player wins, this will mark the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the third-largest in U.S. lottery history, Mega Millions lottery officials said.



On Wednesday, a winning Powerball ticket worth $731.1 million was sold in Allegany County, Maryland. The ticket was the fourth-largest in Powerball history and the sixth-largest in U.S. lottery history. Lottery winners in Maryland have the right to remain anonymous.



Powerball's jackpot is resetting to $20 million for Saturday's drawing.



