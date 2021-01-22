LPD reveals uptick in auto-theft

LONGVIEW — The Longview Police Department is asking the public to be alert with many multiple vehicles stolen over the last several weeks. LPD says that often autos are being left running while unattended. For instance, individuals will start up the car to warm it up and then return inside. Or, someone will get the truck going, only to realize they have forgotten something and return to their home. The department is urging residents to take steps to prevent vehicle theft. Police say the number one thing to do is stay your vehicle when it is running.