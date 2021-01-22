Record spring enrollment for ETBU

MARSHALL — Back to back record breaking attendance was announced by East Texas Baptist University on Friday. After a record-breaking fall enrollment, ETBU’s Spring 2021 enrollment has set yet another record. With 1,479 new and returning Tigers enrolled in January 2021, this marks the highest spring enrollment in University history. This year’s spring enrollment shows a 5.3% increase over last year’s record spring enrollment of 1,405 Tigers. The spring undergraduate enrollment exhibits a 2.2% increase over a year ago. Graduate enrollment is also at a record high with 157 students enrolled in post-graduate programs, an increase of over 40% from last spring.