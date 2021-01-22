Advertisement

“I was just trying to keep warm!” Bernie Sanders laughs on ‘Late Night’ about his meme-ready picture

NBCUniversal(NEW YORK) -- Yes, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is well aware of that viral photo of himself bundled up during Joe Biden's inauguration. At least, he is now.

Nearly immediately after the picture went public -- with a grumpy looking Sanders, arms folded, legs crossed, his hands stuffed into comically giant crocheted mittens -- it was being Photoshopped into everything from kids soccer games, to Baby Yoda's floating pram in The Mandalorian. Not that the former presidential candidate was aware of it initially.

"Not at all," the 79-year-old Democrat declared on Thursday's Late Night with Seth Meyers, when asked if he knew his picture basically broke the Internet. Sen. Sanders insisted of his meme-ready outfit, "I was just sitting there trying to keep warm."

Sanders also explained that the now sought-after mittens were a gift "from a woman who lives in Essex Junction, Vermont, she is a school teacher and a very very nice person. And she's been somewhat overwhelmed by the kind of attention that is being shown to her mittens," Sanders said.

In fact, she's apparently been inundated with orders for those looking to steal Bernie's look, but she apparently refused, saying, "I'm not going to quit my day job, and I'm a mom."

