Tyler man indicted for murder after fight at party

TYLER — A Tyler man has been indicted on a murder charge after being accused in a shooting death, last October. According to our news partener KETK, Tommy Pettigrew, 22, is believed to have shot and killed 39-year-old Christopher Bolden. The arrest warrant states Bolden had left a party he was attending at Pettigrew’s home, because he “had a bad vibe.” Pettigrew and Bolden spoke, said everything “was cool”, and took a shot of liquor together before Bolden left. Bolden later returned to the party.

At some point, Pettigrew met him outside by his truck. A fight ensued between the men. When witnesses came to break it up, and heard a gunshot go off. Bolden fell back and Pettigrew handed the gun to his girlfriend and told her to call his lawyer before driving away. Bolden died 8 days later. Two-and-a half weeks later U.S. Marshals tracked down Pettigrew. He is in the Smith County Jail, on a $600,000 dollar bond.