TISD requests input on 21-22 DRAFT calendar

TYLER — During their January meeting, the Tyler ISD Board of Trustees held a first reading of the submited 2021-2022 school calendar. Residents can view and propose changes to the projected calendar online by clicking the link. http://www.tylerisd.org. The submissions are time sensitive and must be completed by February 10. The 180-instructional day calendar put forward, is consistent with all TEA requirements and satisfies instructional minutes required by House Bill 2610. The current first day of school for students would be August 16, and the last day, May 27, of next year.