Athleta extends sizing to offer sizes up to 3X

(NEW YORK) -- Athleta just took a step toward more size inclusivity. The athletic apparel company announced it is extending sizing from 1X to 3X. The company is also introducing size-inclusive mannequins at all 200 of its stores to display the new sizes. "We spent two years fitting and wear-testing with women sizes 18-26 to ensure performance and comfort. We’re really excited that our customers can shop across our assortment -- both online and in our 200 stores -- and choose pieces that make them feel most confident,” Jana Henning, head of product design at Athleta, said in a statement to ABC News' Good Morning America. The expansion currently applies to 350 styles across the collection, with plans for 70% of the Spring 2021 collection to be available in extended sizing. "Our extended sizing expansion brings to life our mission of inclusivity and empowering a community of healthy, active and confident women and girls,” Henning added. Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Posted/updated on: January 22, 2021 at 6:12 am

Athleta By ZOE MOORE, ABC News

