Jarvis Christian College partners with Propel Center.

HAWKINS — A new global headquarters for innovation has another East Texas college joining the partnership. According to our news partner KETK, Jarvis Christian College, in Hawkins, is the second Historically Black College partnering with the Propel Center, which is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The move allows JCC to collaborate with the entire HBCU community. The center was imagined and designed by Ed Farm. It’s a nonprofit, dedicated to advancing education through technology — with Apple and Southern Company supporting the project as founding partners. Last week, Texas College in Tyler, announced their partnership.