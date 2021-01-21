Dallas area teen turns himself into authorities in accidental shooting of friend

TYLER — Tyler Police have arrested a Balch Springs man following an investigation of a shooting that took place over the weekend. Tyler police say Da’Jaylon Scott, 17, turned himself into Detectives, Wednesday. Scott is charged with manslaughter, a second degree felony. Scott claims he accidentally shot his friend, Amire Harrell, 17, of Tyler. Amire was killed by a gunshot wound to the face, when Scott was handling the handgun. Scott was placed into the Smith County jail.