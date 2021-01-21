2 convicted sex offenders, arrested for failure to register

QUITMAN — Two East Texans were arrested for failure to register as a sex offender on Wednesday. According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, Lonnie Drury, of Alba, and Adam Pate, of Mineola were both placed in the Wood County Jail for failure to register. Drury and Pate are both jailed, with each being held on a $75,000 bond. More information is available by clicking the link. https://www.facebook.com/mywcsotx.