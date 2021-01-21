Democratic Chairman Tolbert calls accusations ‘libelous’

TYLER — The chairman of the Smith County Democratic Party is fighting back against efforts to have him step down from office. According to our news partner KETK, Michael Tolbert said accusations against him are “libelous,” calling the strategies by some in the party “mob rule tactics” to try and remove him. Earlier this week, members presented a resolution that called for Tolbert’s immediate resignation. The approved resolution cited 21 scenarios of actions and behaviors by the chairman that “are antithetical of Democratic Party values of honesty, inclusion, transparency, respect and unity to advance the party and its candidates.” Tolbert released a statement Thursday, that read in part, “Unfortunately, there are people who claim to subscribe to all sorts of political persuasions who are not content to see the divisiveness and destruction impact the Republican party exclusively.” KTBB has reached out to Tolbert, who is refusing to resign, but we have not yet heard back.