Longview man sentenced to federal prison

MARSHALL — An East Texas man has been sentenced to federal prison for illegally selling anabolic steroids. According to the Eastern District of Texas, Tony Goss, of Longview, was sentenced to 19 months of prison time, Wednesday. Goss pleaded guilty in September for distribution of thousands of pills containing illeagal steroids. In addition to the capsules, the steroids were also in liquid and powder form. At the time of his plea last fall, Goss forfeited an F-350 pickup that he purchased with the profits, as well as nearly $460,000 in cash that he made through the ploy. Goss also had to surrender his seven firearms, according to federal law.