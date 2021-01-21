East Texas senior’s name drawn from thousands of blood donors

DALLAS — With hundreds of mobile blood drives canceled due to the pandemic, Carter BloodCare partnered with Thompson Auto Group to give away a car. All donors in December were automatically registered for the give-a-way. On Thursday, Megan Hunt, a senior at Rusk High School picked up her new Chevy Trax. KTBB spoke with the winners grandmother, Virginia Hunt, as Megan was on a test drive in the Carter BloodCare parking lot. “It’s such a blessing for her. Hunt continued, “Megan advocates for people to give blood. As we were coming here, she said, oh look there’s a blood drive Feb. 4th. She’s a good kid.”

Carter’s Clinton McCoy told KTBB, “Megan is a senior at West Rusk High School. She donated but didn’t realize she was being entered into the drawing for the car. So when we notified her that she had won, it took some convincing. We had a hard time getting her to believe that it wasn’t a scam.” The organization says just to keep up with local demand, they need 10,000 healthy donors to give before the end of January; that’s 1,000 every day through the end of the month. Carter Bloodcare provides transfusion resources to more than 200 medical facilities in over 50 counties throughout North, Central, and East Texas.