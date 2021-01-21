Hundreds at Harvey for more Tier-1 COVID vaccinations

TYLER — East Texans came out in large numbers Wednesday for day-two this week in a series of COVID-19 vaccinations taking place at Harvey Convention Center in Tyler. George Roberts told KTBB, “Right now we are focusing on that Tier 1A, which is health-care workers, first responders…the demand level for the 65 and older crowd, as well as people that are 18 and older with chronic health conditions has been extremely high.” Hundreds of people with appointments were given the Moderna coronavirus inoculation. The NET Health CEO continued, “We have not vaccinated that group as well as we should quite yet. So in answer to your question, I’m not sure when the next tier will be available.” In 8 hours, 500 people were immunized for round 1, a follow-up shot will be given in just under a month.