Smith County Democrats seeking resignation of Chairman Tolbert

TYLER — Several members of the Smith County Democratic Party are asking for Chairman Michael Tolbert to resign. According to our news partner KETK, failures in the November election, and financial transparency, are some of the reasons for the push. Dave Hansen, the Smith County Democratic Party Precinct 19 chair cited a resolution that was formally submitted to Tolbert demanding he step down. “One of the most concerning highlights is his sworn court testimony falsely representing CEC approval of a primary runoff following the clear win by Sgt. Willie Mims for Constable Precinct 1 in March 2020”

Hansen went on to say, “Amazing as it sounds, Mr. Tolbert as a Democratic leader disenfranchised 1,717 (51.21%) Democratic votes.” Tolbert sits in an elected position, and there are few ways to actually remove him from office. The Smith County Democrats in favor of the resolution are hoping that it will signal to Tolbert, it’s time for him to resign. KTBB has reached out to Chairman Tolbert, but has not yet heard back.