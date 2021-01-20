Pedestrian accident off Hollytree and Grande Blvd.Posted/updated on: January 20, 2021 at 4:49 pm
TYLER — Motorists experienced travel delays and searched for alternate routes after a pedestrian was hit by a car Wednesday afternoon near the Hollytree neighborhood. According to Tyler Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, the mishap happened around 1:30 and the person hit was examined by EMS, but was not transported to the hospital. The roadway was eventually opened up following the investigation of the scene.