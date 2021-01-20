Today is Wednesday January 20, 2021

Program Schedules  Listen Live!
Advertisement

Pedestrian accident off Hollytree and Grande Blvd.

Posted/updated on: January 20, 2021 at 4:49 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — Motorists experienced travel delays and searched for alternate routes after a pedestrian was hit by a car Wednesday afternoon near the Hollytree neighborhood. According to Tyler Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, the mishap happened around 1:30 and the person hit was examined by EMS, but was not transported to the hospital. The roadway was eventually opened up following the investigation of the scene.

Advertisement

Pedestrian accident off Hollytree and Grande Blvd.

Posted/updated on: January 20, 2021 at 4:49 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — Motorists experienced travel delays and searched for alternate routes after a pedestrian was hit by a car Wednesday afternoon near the Hollytree neighborhood. According to Tyler Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, the mishap happened around 1:30 and the person hit was examined by EMS, but was not transported to the hospital. The roadway was eventually opened up following the investigation of the scene.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement