Lucille Ball’s daughter Lucie Arnaz defends casting Nicole Kidman in biopic

Posted/updated on: January 20, 2021 at 2:02 pm

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) -- Lucie Arnaz has a message for fans who weren't exactly thrilled about the idea of Nicole Kidman portraying her mother, Lucille Ball, in the upcoming biopic Being the Ricardos: "It's a done deal."

In a recent video shared to Facebook, Arnaz addressed the debate surrounding the choice to cast Kidman in the role of the late actress, when others felt that Debra Messing or Carole Cook would be better suited.

"It's a done deal, but the contracts aren't actually signed, which is why I haven't said anything publicly about it. But I felt I should just at least try to calm the waters here," she revealed.

Arnaz, who is also set to executive produce the film, added, "Here's the deal. You should understand we are not doing a remake of I Love Lucy. No one has to impersonate Lucy Ricardo nor do the Vitameatavegamin routine or the chocolate factory routine or any of the silly things... It's the story of Lucille Ball, my actual mother, not Lucy Ricardo, and her husband, Dezi Arnaz, my dad, not Ricky Ricardo."

"So I hope I can set the record straight here, and just say stop arguing about who should play it, she doesn't look like her, her nose isn't the same, she isn't as funny," she continued. "Just trust us, it's going to be a nice film, and P.S. the voting is over. I love all of you."

In addition to Kidman, E! News reports the movie, which is being written and directed by The Trial of the Chicago 7's Aaron Sorkin, is also in negotiations with Javier Bardem to star as Ball's husband, Dezi Arnaz.

By Danielle Long

