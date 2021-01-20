U.S. Attorney for Eastern District of Texas resigns

TYLER — The U. S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas, Stephen J. Cox, resigned from his position Tuesday. According to the news release, the decision became official at 11:59 p.m. Cox said, “The opportunity to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas has been a distinct honor and privilege…” During Cox’s time on the bench, the district focused on fraud and white-collar enforcement, as well as healthcare, financial and antitrust crimes. Nicholas Ganjei, a career federal prosecutor and EDTX’s First Assistant U.S. Attorney, now serves as Acting U.S. Attorney, becoming the first Persian-American in the 174-year long history of the District to serve as EDTX’s U.S. Attorney. Cox returns to the private sector as of now, but plans for the future will be announced soon. For now, he plans to spend time with his family and travel.