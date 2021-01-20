CHRISTUS announces partnership in COVID clinical trial

LONGVIEW — CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System said Wednesday they will be part of a test for a treatment for COVID-19. The health system will be taking part in the National Institutes of Health trial that will determine how effective a blend of the antiviral drug remdesivir and a concentrated solution of antibodies are in treating COVID-19 patients. CHRISTUS says, the antibody solution contains several times more neutralizing antibodies than in the plasma of people who have recovered from COVID-19. CHRISTUS is one of 50 health systems worldwide taking part in the testing. More information about the clinical trial can be found by clicking the link. https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04546581.