LISD to offer free vaccines to employees

LONGVIEW — Longview ISD Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox announced Tuesday, that staff members will be able to get free COVID-19 vaccinations through the district. The statement was released following the LISD board meeting, “these would be offered to Longview staff members who wish to take the vaccine, free of charge, and totally voluntary.” The district is partnering with Texas-based company Aurora Concepts, who will bring a mobile unit to the administration building. The exact time and date are still being worked out, with other details, but we are on their list to offer the first Moderna Vaccine, at no out-of-pocket expense to employees. More information is available by clicking the link. http://w3.lisd.org/news/article/01192021-vaccine.html.