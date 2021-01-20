Rangerettes perform virtually at Presidential Inauguration Parade

KILGORE — The Kilgore College Rangerettes performed Wednesday, in the virtual Inaugural Parade for the Presidential Inauguration. According to the high-kicking dance corp, earlier this week, they received a letter from the Inaugural Parade team stating they are “thrilled to confirm” the group will be in the virtual parade. “We want to thank you for being a part of what will be a truly unique Presidential Inauguration and for helping us start this new era with such a celebration!” The Rangerettes have now performed at the last 5 Presidential Inaugurations.