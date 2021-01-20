Appointment vaccinations continue at Harvey Hall

TYLER — NET Health continues vaccinations at Harvey Hall in Tyler. On Wednesday, NET Health CEO George Roberts told KTBB, “The Department of State Health Services is supplied by the federal government and then the state decides where those vaccinations need to be going…We have been given a good supply, but we have a ways to go in getting the community vaccinated like we should.” Going into this week, NET Health had administered over 4,000 inoculations. The city of Tyler has made Harvey Hall available to hold appointments in a safe, socially distanced setting.

“What we are trying to do now on our website NEThealthCOVID19.org, we are directing people to go and we are using a waiting list so we can send out appointments so they can come in and get vaccinated.” Roberts went on to say, “We have had a huge response on this. We are pleased that people are excited to get the vaccine.” For more information on vaccinations click the link. https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/vaccine-updates/.