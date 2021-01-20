Advertisement

Jake Gyllenhaal hails ‘Donnie Darko’ on its 20th anniversary: “It’s a film that changed my life”

Posted/updated on: January 20, 2021 at 9:21 am

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) -- (NOTE LANGUAGE) Donnie Darko celebrated its 20th anniversary Tuesday and star Jake Gyllenhaal voiced his appreciation for the cult hit that launched his career.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate the movie's milestone, the 40-year-old Oscar-nominee reflected, "Pulled out my script and some artifacts from Donnie Darko... It was released 20 years ago today."

"It’s a film that changed my life and my career and it’s been unreal to watch this story find afterlives with new audiences and new generations, and yet, what Donnie said to Roberta Sparrow is still true: 'there is so much to look forward to,'" continued Gyllenhaal, adding the movie still brings him joy.

He laughed, "Thank you to all the fans who’ve come up to me over the years with that confused look on their faces and asked me: 'what the f*** is Donnie Darko about??'"

"Happy 20th Donnie! Let’s keep confusing people. Here’s to 20 more," the Spider-Man: Far From Home star concluded.

Gyllenhaal shared a snap of the movie's original script that has some of his notes scribbled across the title page. Several pieces of papers, including envelopes and tags, are shoved into the binder's pocket.

Donnie Darko, released January 19, 2001 at the Sundance Film Festival, was not a box office hit. When it was slated to hit theaters in October, commercials for Donnie Darko were limited in light of the 9/11 attacks because they featured a crashing jet.

Donnie Darko went onto earn $7.5 million in the global box office despite touting an impressive cast, like Patrick Swayze and Drew Barrymore. It also starred Jake's sister Maggie Gyllenhaal.

The film went onto achieve critical acclaim and has since developed a major cult following.

Empire also lists the movie as the 2nd greatest independent film of all time.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back