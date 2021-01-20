Advertisement

‘Bachelorette’ couple Dale Moss confirms he and Clare Crawley have ended engagement

Posted/updated on: January 20, 2021 at 9:01 am

ABC/Craig Sjodin(LOS ANGELES) -- After driving away and into the sunset midway through her season of The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley's engagement to Dale Moss has come to an end.

The former NFL star confirmed Tuesday that their fairytale romance is over.

Taking to Instagram, Dale explained, "I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time."

"We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself - something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another," he concluded.

The announcement comes after Clare, 39, and Dale, 32, began sharing cryptic messages on social media that alluded to a possible heartbreak.

For Clare, she shared a photo of her holding her mother's hand last week and wrote in the caption, "She has good days and bad, Just like we all do. Well today I couldn’t hide my hard day. A mother always knows. Without saying a word, she reached in her pocket and pulled out this tissue and just squeezed my hand."

Sparks flew for Clare and Dale the second they locked eyes on the first episode of The Bachelorette, with Clare gushing to the cameras after their initial meeting, "I think I may have just met my husband."

Their whirlwind romance eventually "blew up" season 16, as stated by host Chris Harrison when the two decided to leave the show halfway through and start their new lives together -- ushering in new Bachelorette Tayshia Adams.

Dale has requested fans to respect his and Clare's privacy "as we work through this together." Clare has not yet addressed the breakup.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back