Texas again reports more than 300 new virus deaths

HOUSTON (AP) – Texas is reporting more than 300 new COVID-19 deaths for the fifth time time in the past week as the toll of the pandemic across the U.S. surpassed 400,000 deaths. Heath officials also confirmed Tuesday more than 8,000 new cases as hospitalizations continued to hover around 14,000. Officials in Laredo say hospitals are at capacity. Last week, the Texas Department of State Health Services said the pandemic is “at its worst.”