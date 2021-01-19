Austin Police: “No known threats” for Biden inauguration

AUSTIN (AP) – The Austin Police Department says no threats related to Wednesday’s planned transition of presidential power have been identified in Texas’ capital city. Austin Police Assistant Chief Joseph Chacon said during a press conference Tuesday that following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, Austin Police will be on tactical alert until further notice, requiring all officers to be in uniform and prepared to respond as needed, ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration in Washington D.C. No large demonstrations or incidents have taken place so far at the Texas Capitol building in Austin.