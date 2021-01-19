TISD Foundation delivers checks to multiple campuses across district

TYLER — Various Tyler ISD campuses celebrated Tuesday. The TISD Foundation awarded 29 grants, on 14 different campuses, totaling almost $90,000. According to our news partner KETK, the annual Grants for Great Ideas program will impact 9,400 students positively. Since its inception in 1990, the Tyler ISD Foundation has gifted more than $3.3 million dollars through teach grants, student and parent programs, academic and teaching recognition events and scholarships.