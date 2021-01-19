East Texas officer dies after serving community for more than 50 years

TROUP — The city of Troup is offering their condolences and sympathies to Lt. Frank Blake. Lt. Blake died on Monday, after a career in law enforcement, that spanned over 5 decades. According to our news partner KETK, Lt. Blake, spent 11 of those years serving the community of Troup. The department honored Blake in a post on the Departments page saying, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Blake family… Lt. Blake was a great man and will most definitely be missed by all. Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.” Matthew 5:9 Funeral services are pending at this time.