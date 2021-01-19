Tyler man arrested for murder

TYLER — A Tyler man is facing a charge of murder and assault with a deadly weapon after an altercation early Tuesday morning. According to our news partner KETK, Demarkus Bircher, 21, of Tyler is accused of shooting two and killing one just after midnight, in Smith County. Smith County Sheriff’s deputies took the call at Jackson Avenue in the Chapel Hill area and found two people shot. They were later identified as Argusta Stansell, 48, of Winona, and Kendrick Gill, 41, of Tyler. Authorities say Stansell was shot in the chest and died at the hospital. Gill was shot in the leg taken into surgery and is listed in critical condition.

Bircher, was taken into custody without incident, the bond for the murder charge is $500,000. The second charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon has a bond of $300,000. Stansell was taken to Forensic Medical in Tyler for autopsy.