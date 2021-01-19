HC Deputy arrests man with loaded gun and drugs

ATHENS — A man was arrested Monday for unlawfully carrying a loaded hand gun as well as drugs and paraphernalia and transported to the Henderson County Jail. According to Sheriffi Botie Hillhouse, Jeremy Wayne Phy, 36, was pulled over for a traffic stop about 10:30 p.m. Deputies say, Phy had a loaded gun and attempted to hide a bag of meth inside an altoids container. They also discovered a zippered case, containing baggies, pipes, and scales with additional meth. Psy was charged with possession and unlawfully carrying a weapon.