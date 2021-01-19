Two East Texans arrested for Capitol Hill riot

EAST TEXAS — Two East Texans, arrested for their participation in the Capitol Hill siege two weeks ago, reportedly called for a “second revolution” and had been planning to go to D.C. for weeks before the attack. According to our news partner KETK, Ryan Nichols, 30, of Longview and Alex Harkrider, 32, of Carthage, were arrested and charged with several federal crimes. Nichols is being held in the Smith County Jail and Harkrider in the Gregg County Jail. They are both charged with conspiracy and unlawful entry with a dangerous weapon, violent entry or disorderly conduct, civil disorder, assaulting a federal officer using a deadly or dangerous weapon and aiding and abetting.

A 20-page Department of Justice arrest warrant details how the two planned on storming the Capitol for weeks and how they posted several times to social media bragging about the riot. Two witnesses separately contacted the FBI and agents ran a search of both of their Facebook pages, which included numerous photographs and videos.