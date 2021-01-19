Tyler Honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

TYLER — The Tyler Together Race Relations Forum Monday welcomed participants and guests to an online celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. County Judge Nathaniel Moran offered his thoughts as he greeted viewers. Moran said, “Though we are not together physically this year…we are together in unity of spirit, vision, and resolve.” During a panel discussion, Mayor Don Warren reflected on a TV show in which several young people honored Dr. King — but also voiced despair. Warren commented, “It’s up to us as older people to give these young people this hope. It’s up to us to show young people strength that tomorrow is gonna be a better day.” During an earlier greeting, Warren said, “Let’s march forward together to make Tyler a unified community.”

A teenager who played a key role in changing the names of Tyler’s two main high schools is the recipient of the annual Rev. Jerome R. Milton Award for Nonviolent Social Change, given out at the event each year. In handing the award to Trude Lamb, Rev. Milton said, “We’re proud of you. We’re proud of your distinguished work, your honorable work — for bringing us together when we thought we couldn’t come together.” Trude was a cross country star at the former Robert E. Lee High School who said she would no longer wear the Lee name on her race jersey. Her response to Milton was a short but meaningful, “Thank you. What an honor to receive this award.” Milton is the founder of the annual event, typically held in downtown Tyler. The virtual celebration was broadcast on the Let’s Talk Tyler Facebook page.