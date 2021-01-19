Texas Democratic Party calling for exhaustive list of Republicans to step down

TYLER — The Texas Democratic Party released a comprehensive list Monday calling on Lone Star State Republicans to resign from office after the Capitol Hill riots earlier this month. Accorded to our news partner KETK, Senator Ted Cruz and East Texas Representative Louie Gohmert are included on the list. Cruz led the effort by many Senate Republicans to object to the results from several states that went for President-elect Joe Biden.

His reasoning was that there needed to be a study on election integrity due to allegations of widespread voter fraud. Cruz withdrew his support for the objections, following the riot, but has not apologized for his potential role in the riot. Gohmert filed a lawsuit against Vice President Pence in the lead-up to the Electoral College certification. The lawsuit claimed that as the President of the Senate, Pence should be able to unilaterally reject a state’s electors if there is a dispute.

Here is the full list of people that Texas Democrats are calling to step down:

US Senator Ted Cruz

Attorney General Ken Paxton

Rep. Jody Arrington

Rep. Brian Babin

Rep. Michael C. Burgess

Rep. John Carter

Rep. Michael Cloud

Rep. Pat Fallon

Rep. Louie Gohmert

Rep. Lance Gooden

Rep. Ronny Jackson

Rep. Troy Nehls

Rep. Pfluger

Rep. Pete Sessions

Rep. Beth Van Duyne

Rep. Randy Weber

Rep. Roger Williams

Rep. Ron Wright

State Sen. Angela Paxton

State Rep. Kyle Biedermann

State Rep. Briscoe Cain