Texas Democratic Party calling for exhaustive list of Republicans to step down

Texas Democratic Party calling for exhaustive list of Republicans to step downPosted/updated on: January 18, 2021 at 9:07 pm
TYLER — The Texas Democratic Party released a comprehensive list Monday calling on Lone Star State Republicans to resign from office after the Capitol Hill riots earlier this month. Accorded to our news partner KETK, Senator Ted Cruz and East Texas Representative Louie Gohmert are included on the list. Cruz led the effort by many Senate Republicans to object to the results from several states that went for President-elect Joe Biden.
His reasoning was that there needed to be a study on election integrity due to allegations of widespread voter fraud. Cruz withdrew his support for the objections, following the riot, but has not apologized for his potential role in the riot. Gohmert filed a lawsuit against Vice President Pence in the lead-up to the Electoral College certification. The lawsuit claimed that as the President of the Senate, Pence should be able to unilaterally reject a state’s electors if there is a dispute.
Here is the full list of people that Texas Democrats are calling to step down:
US Senator Ted Cruz
Attorney General Ken Paxton
Rep. Jody Arrington
Rep. Brian Babin
Rep. Michael C. Burgess
Rep. John Carter
Rep. Michael Cloud
Rep. Pat Fallon
Rep. Louie Gohmert
Rep. Lance Gooden
Rep. Ronny Jackson
Rep. Troy Nehls
Rep. Pfluger
Rep. Pete Sessions
Rep. Beth Van Duyne
Rep. Randy Weber
Rep. Roger Williams
Rep. Ron Wright
State Sen. Angela Paxton
State Rep. Kyle Biedermann
State Rep. Briscoe Cain