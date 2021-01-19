Advertisement

Denzel Washington reacts to son John David’s praise: “I’m speechless”

Posted/updated on: January 18, 2021 at 4:09 pm

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) -- Denzel Washington was rendered "speechless" after receiving some unexpected praise.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Washington became visibly emotional after learning his son, John David, praised his recent recognition as the "best actor of the 21st century."

"It's about time," John David had said in a previous interview with Access. "I think he is one of the greatest to ever do it so it was a very proud moment for our entire family."

After being read the compliment, Washington smiled deeply in thought.

"Wow. I'm speechless," he said. "I forgot what the question was but I'm speechless. I didn't know he said that."

"Watch out for his sister," Washington added. "His sister is a great actor. Olivia Washington."

As previously reported, The New York Times named Denzel the "Greatest Actor of the 21st Century (So Far)," with critics Manohla Dargis and A.O. Scott writing that it was the easiest decision to make when compiling the list.

"We wrangled and argued about every other slot on the list, but there was no hesitation or debate about this one," Scott wrote."Denzel Washington is beyond category: a screen titan who is also a subtle and sensitive craftsman, with serious old-school stage training and blazing movie-star presence. "

The critics also noted Washington's long and successful career in Hollywood as a "rebuke to the racist industry in which he works."

With a slew of films under his belt, the Oscar-winning actor has yet to slow down. Up next he will star in the psychological thriller The Little Things where he will play a detective on the search for a serial killer.

The Little Things, also starring Rami Malek and Jared Leto, hits select theaters and HBO Max on Jan. 29.

By Candice Williams

By Candice Williams

