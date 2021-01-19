Advertisement

Capitol rioter who allegedly posted ‘Outside Pelosi’s office’ to Instagram arrested

Posted/updated on: January 18, 2021 at 3:38 pm

Win McNamee/Getty ImagesBY: AARON KATERSKY AND JULIA JACOBO, ABC NEWS

(WASHINGTON) — Federal authorities are continuing to charge rioters who took part in the siege on Capitol Hill.

One New York resident was arrested Monday, according to federal court documents

Nicholas Moncada, a 20-year-old student at the Fashion Institute of Technology in Manhattan, was taken into custody at his Staten Island home. He allegedly livestreamed his "storming" of the Capitol on Jan. 6, prosecutors said.

Moncada allegedly also posted a selfie of himself inside the Capitol, captioning it, "Outside Pelosi's office.”

He was recognized by fellow FIT students, who then alerted the FBI to his involvement, according to the court documents.

In a statement to ABC News, Moncada's attorney, Mario Gallucci, said he is not facing any violent charges.

"Mr. Moncada was taken into custody this morning by the FBI and has been charged with various sections of the United States Code for trespassing inside a restricted building and trying to disrupt or impeded the conduct of Government business, as well as, trespassing on the floor of various Government rooms including the House of Congress, the lobby adjacent to the floor and the Rayburn Room of the House of Congress," Galluci said. "I do not believe he is being charged with committing any acts of violence. Mr. Moncada denies any participation in the effort to overthrow the Government, and he looks forward to defending his good name.”

Freeport, New York, resident Thomas Fee allegedly sent a relative of his girlfriend a selfie of himself inside the Capitol, prosecutors said. He's been charged by authorities but is not in police custody.

In the text message, Fee, 53, allegedly wrote that he was "at the tip of the spear," a reference to the Capitol rotunda, according to the court documents.

Fee drove to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5, and a license plate reader in New York picked up the Chevy Tahoe he was driving upon his return on Jan. 7, the court documents state.

Dozens of rioters who participated in the siege have been taken into custody.

Last week, the man seen wearing a "Camp Auschwitz" hoodie, Olympic gold medalist swimmer Klete Keller and several members of law enforcement were arrested in connection to the riot.

It is unclear whether Fee has retained an attorney.

